Colorado’s first-in-the-country retail marijuana industry reportedly has helped set a new state record for monthly medical and recreational cannabis sales.

Marijuana dispensaries licensed to legally operate in Colorado sold $198,873,210 worth of products in June 2020, up 3.5% from the previous record set in May, The Denver Post reported Wednesday.

The sum includes $158,102,628 spent on recreational marijuana products and $40,770,582 spent on medical marijuana products, The Post reported, citing figures released by the state.

Considering total sales reported from January through June, Colorado’s landmark cannabis industry brought in $978.35 million during the first six months of 2020, according to The Post.

Assuming sales do not start to slump, 2020 is on course to set a new state record for total marijuana sales, The Post reported. Combined sales last year totaled $1.75 billion.

Colorado has allowed licensed and regulated dispensaries to sell recreational, or non-medical, marijuana to adults since the start of 2014. Eight other states have followed suit.

A total of 33 states have legalized the medicinal use of marijuana to varying degrees over the past two decades, meanwhile, including Colorado in 2000.

Marijuana is prohibited under federal law and is classified by the U.S. government as a Schedule 1 controlled substance akin to heroin.

Colorado is hardly the only state to see its legal cannabis industry thrive in the face of federal prohibition, however.

Illinois, the latest to legalize retail marijuana, reported last week that recreational dispensaries set a new monthly sales record during July for the fifth consecutive month.

