President Trump hailed an agreement Thursday that normalizes relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In a joint statement, the countries and the U.S. said the deal will “unlock the great potential in the region” and pave the way for cooperation on everything from tourism to technology and health care.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump said he expects other Muslim-majority countries in the region to follow suit.

“Things are happening that I can’t talk about,” he said.

