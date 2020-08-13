Hero police officer Erika Urrea’s stunning railroad tracks rescue of an elderly man was captured by her body camera for all the world to see.

The Lodi, California, police officer’s Aug. 12 morning patrol spread like wildfire on social media this week due to her sprint to pull a man in a wheelchair from certain death.

“Officer Urrea was in the area of Lodi Ave and the railroad tracks when she saw a male in a wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on the tracks,” the Lodi Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “She noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train was approaching. She immediately exited her patrol vehicle and began running towards the male. As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the male out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground.”

The 66-year-old man miraculously only suffered a leg injury, which was tended to by another officer.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today,” the department’s statement continued. “We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism.”

Footage of the officer’s courageous action tallied nearly 100,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

