Let us consider NBC’s “Meet the Press,” which is the longest running TV program in U.S. history. It debuted in 1947 and has been moderated by a host of significant notables, including Roger Mudd, Marvin Kalb, Tim Russert and Tom Brokaw.

Now comes news about Chuck Todd, the show’s 12th moderator and one who has held that chair for six years. He may have a challenge ahead of him. Like much in the media, it’s complicated.

According to New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace has been proposed as a replacement for Mr. Todd to host the storied NBC program. Two sources told Mr. Smith that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell had “floated the notion of elevating” Ms. Wallace to become the face of “Meet the Press.”

Of interest: She was White House communications director for George W. Bush, and campaigned on behalf of Sarah Palin in 2008. Of further interest: News of the evolving situation has been picked up by Forbes, The Associated Press, The Daily Beast, Salon, Deadline Hollywood and Mediaite, among other news organizations.

Meanwhile, things look pretty good for Ms. Wallace.

Her MSNBC program “Deadline: White House” soon expands to two hours, taking over a previous time slot which had been reserved for re-airing Mr. Todd’s “Meet the Press” — now relegated to an early afternoon time slot. This strategic time switch takes effect Aug. 19, the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

“Nicolle’s star is on the rise, but Chuck was worried about how it would look for his brand if the ‘Meet the Press’ host and the top political guy in the organization lost this time slot,” an unnamed source told The New York Post earlier this month.

And the ratings? They’re close.

At present, Mr. Todd continues to top his broadcast competition. According to recent Nielsen Media Research ratings, Mr. Todd’s program averaged 3.3 million viewers. “CBS Sunday Morning” garnered 3.2 million and ABC’s “This Week” attracted 2.9 million. But wait. “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace, enjoyed 4.9 million viewers.

“So we’ll see what develops” — to use a favorite phrase of President Trump.

A FORECAST FROM CNN

The press is still rustling, bustling and carrying on about Joseph R. Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala D. Harris as his running mate. One network offered a thought about Mr. Biden’s intentions.

“Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside,” CNN tweeted Thursday.

Uh-huh. The operative terms here are “if and when.”

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Abraham Agreement.”

This is the new name for the emerging peace accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

And some background from The New World Encyclopedia:

“Abraham was the original patriarch of Judaism, recognized as the ‘father of faith’ by Christianity, and an extremely important prophet in Islam. The story of his life is told in the Book of Genesis and in the Quran. In both scriptures, Abraham is characterized as having exemplary faith, a living relationship with the personal God who directs his life.”

TRUMP COALITIONS MULTIPLY

As the election looms, President Trump’s ever-nimble campaign continues to accrue the support of sharply focused interest groups which likely include motivated voters. There are now 20 organized coalitions within the Trump campaign.

Mr. Trump’s strategists have just launched the “Sportsmen for Trump” group, appropriately inaugurated by Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a clay-shooting facility in Pennsylvania.

The coalition is meant to mobilize outdoor conservationists, hunters and shooting-sports enthusiasts — and it follows the president’s recent push to rescue the nation’s national parks system through the “Great American Outdoors Act,” which provides funding for the upkeep of these sites, and won the approval of 850 conservations groups and 43 shooting sports groups.

The sportsmen coalition joins a veritable army of Trump enthusiasts which now include: Women for Trump, Latinos for Trump, Black Voices for Trump, Veterans for Trump, Evangelicals for Trump, Cops for Trump, Democrats for Trump, Pro-Life Voices for Trump, Workers for Trump, Irish-Americans for Trump, Greek Voices for trump, America’s Sheriffs for Trump, Catholics for Trump, Military Families for Trump, Moms for Trump, Asian Pacific Americans for Trump, Lawyers for Trump, Latter-day Saints for Trump, and Farmers and Ranchers for Trump.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 25% of U.S. adults perceive Joseph R. Biden as politically “very liberal”; 55% of conservatives, 15% of moderates and 8% of liberals agree.

• 23% overall say he is “liberal”; 18% of conservatives, 23% of moderates and 35% of liberals agree.

• 26% overall say he is a “moderate”; 11% of conservatives, 37% of moderates and 40% of liberals agree.

• 6% say he is “conservative”; 6% of conservatives, 5% of moderates and 7% of liberals agree.

• 3% say he is “very conservative”; 2% of conservatives, 4% of moderates and 3% of liberals agree.

• 18% are not sure of Mr. Biden’s ideology; 8% of conservatives, 17% of moderates and 6% of liberals agree.

Source: An Economist/ YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 2-4.

