Jeanine Pirro faced pushback Wednesday from fellow Fox News personality Bret Baier after speculating that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden will not be the Democratic presidential nominee in November.

Ms. Pirro, the host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” made the prediction soon after Mr. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, held their first public event together since officially joining forces.

“I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket,” Ms. Pirro said on “The Five” panel discussion show. “I have a sense that something is going to happen before the election, and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make the four years.”

Mr. Baier, the host of “Fox News Sunday,” reacted several minutes later by assuring Ms. Pirro that Mr. Biden is days away from officially receiving the Democratic presidential nod.

“I respect Judge Jeanine’s opinions and her fiery passion about things,” Mr. Baier began. “Last night was the last Democratic primary, Connecticut, where 60 delegates went to Joe Biden. So he is going to be the nominee and next week we’re going to see the official nomination. You’re saying he doesn’t make it all the way. The bumper stickers are already printed. It’s Biden-Harris, and he’s going to be the nominee as of next week.”

“Look, I wish him all good health, that’s not what I’m talking about. He’s got the numbers,” Ms. Pirro responded to Mr. Baier. “But things are so crazy right now, I don’t know what’s happening in the Democrat Party [sic] and that’s all I’m saying. I hope he lives forever, that’s not my point. And I know he’s got the numbers.”

Mr. Biden announced on Tuesday that he had selected Ms. Harris, California Democrat, as his vice presidential nominee, and they appeared together at an event in Delaware the next day that ended shortly before Ms. Pirro weighed in.

The Democratic National Convention taking place next week is set to conclude Thursday with Mr. Biden accepting the party’s nomination to run against Mr. Trump in November’s race.

