Sen. Kamala D. Harris is the only candidate set to be on the two major-party presidential tickets this year with a net positive favorability rating, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.

Thirty-five percent of Americans said they have a favorable impression of the California Democrat, compared to 31% who said they have an unfavorable view, and 22% who said they didn’t have an opinion.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, who named Ms. Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, had a 40%-43% favorable-unfavorable split.

President Trump had a negative 35%-58% split, and Vice President Mike Pence had a 31%-45% split.

Overall, 40% of Americans said they approve of Mr. Biden’s picking Ms. Harris to be on the ticket, compared to 23% who said they disapprove and 27% who had no opinion.

Ms. Harris’s favorability among Black Americans was 52%, though four in 10 either had no opinion or said they didn’t know enough about her to deliver a verdict.

The survey of 1,044 American adults was taken on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr. Biden announced on Tuesday that he picked Ms. Harris to be his running mate, and the two appeared in public together as presumptive ticket mates for the first time on Wednesday.

