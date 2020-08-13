CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said between December 2017 and January 2018, law enforcement officers conducted single-source downloads of child pornography from a certain internet protocol address. They identified the address used to distribute child pornography images during undercover sessions.

Investigators said John William McMahon, 30, of Hampton, was identified as the person responsible for distributing the images. A search warrant of his laptop and other electronic media revealed about 1,400 images of suspected child pornography. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed that 500 still images and six videos were of identified child victims.

McMahon pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.