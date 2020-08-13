Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday says he likes the matchup for the 2020 presidential election after presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden tapped Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California to be his running mate.

“Joe Biden’s decision to add Kamala Harris to the ticket confirms everything President Trump and I have been saying,” Mr. Pence told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “And that is that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left.”

He said Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris support “higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion on demand.”

“I just have to tell you, I like the matchup,” he said. “It’s on, Sean. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Mr. Pence is scheduled to be in Iowa on Thursday.

He is set to square off against Ms. Harris in the single vice presidential debate in October.

“I think she is a skilled debater,” Mr. Pence said.

“But I can’t wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage with her to compare Joe Biden’s nearly 50 years in public life, the agenda of the radical left, the agenda that she has embraced throughout her political career, with the results of this president and this administration,” he said.

