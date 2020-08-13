Protesters in Oregon attempted to derail ICE from arresting two illegal immigrants Wednesday night, forcing a 12-hour confrontation with federal agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the two targets had histories of “criminal violent behavior” that made them valid targets for enforcement out in the community.

But protesters in Bend, several hours from Portland, insisted they were a sanctuary and that the feds needed to prove the arrests to them, according to news reports.

The confrontation lasted a couple of hours with protesters blocking ICE buses. Officers eventually transferred the arrestees to other vehicles and the protests dissipated, news reports said.

“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street,” ICE said in a statement.

The agency added: “While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”

The confrontation comes even as riots still rage nightly in Portland, where demonstrators first targeted federal officers and have now turned their ire on local police.

Protesters chanted “Let them go!” as they blocked the buses.

Local police said they had been alerted ICE would be conducting some operation but weren’t told the details.

Luke Richter, president of Central Oregon Peacekeepers and the first to step in front of the buses, said they had a right to intervene.

“If they’re going to take people from a sanctuary city, they need to have proper documentation of that. We have not seen any warrants for their arrest,” he told KTVZ.

The station reported that ICE used pepper spray to move people away from the buses and clear the way to remove the migrant targets of the operation.

A legal group filed an emergency request in federal court to demand access to the migrants at the scene, but that move was not successful.

