COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio have charged a 14-year-old in the shooting death of his 2-year-old nephew, according to media reports.

Police responded to a home in Columbus on Wednesday night where they said the teen told them he was babysitting the toddler and his 1-year-old niece when the gun he was handling discharged, striking the boy.

The toddler was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he died.

The niece was not injured.

Police charged the uncle with reckless homicide and evidence tampering, according to media reports. His name was not released.

Authorities have not released the name of the toddler.

The investigation was ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.