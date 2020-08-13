By Tom Howell Jr. - The Washington Times - Updated: 6:19 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020

President Trump said Thursday he’d like to deliver his speech to the United Nations general assembly in person in September, even if the room in New York is sparsely attended due to the pandemic.

“I’m thinking about going directly to the U.N. to do the speech,” Mr. Trump said. “I think it’s appropriate. If I can do it, I’ll do it directly.”

Mr. Trump said he realizes the big room in Manhattan won’t look the same as in prior years, due to social-distancing rules.

“The room won’t be empty, the room will have different people there,” he said, referring to national representatives.

He said foreign officials have called him to say they’d like to be there, but he told them not to worry.

