President Trump said Thursday if Democrats don’t get the money they’re demanding for the United States Postal Service in the next coronavirus relief package there can’t be reliable vote-by-mail efforts across the country in the fall elections.

“They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” the president said on Fox Business Network. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Many states have expanded vote-by-mail efforts so voters won’t have to physically go to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have pushed for $25 billion in money for the Postal Service and about $3.5 billion for vote-by-mail efforts in the ongoing talks on the next coronavirus relief package, which have stalled.

Democrats pounced on the president’s remarks, saying Mr. Trump is intentionally sabotaging the mail to boost his reelection chances.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the $25 billion request is in line with what the USPS Board of Governors has asked for.

Mrs. Pelosi said there was “reason to believe” that the administration was willing to go to $10 billion for the post office in a coronavirus relief deal.

The Treasury Department also agreed last month to lend USPS up to $10 billion if it can’t fund its operating expenses because of the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re talking here about how it delivers medicine and again at the time of a pandemic, how necessary it is for us to have the mail so that the people do not have to choose between their health and their vote,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said Thursday on MSNBC. “They can vote absentee.”

Mr. Trump on Wednesday said there was no way Democrats were getting their $3.5 billion ask for vote-by-mail efforts.

“So they’re admitting that they want $3.5 billion, and they’re not going to do a deal that’s good for the American people,” he told reporters at the White House. “Therefore, they’re not going to get the $3.5 billion. Therefore, they can’t do the universal mail-in vote.”

Mr. Trump has tried to distinguish between absentee voting, which typically requires voters to affirm that they have a disability or another valid reason why they can’t physically go to the polls, and vote-by-mail efforts in states across the country where voters are automatically mailed a ballot or absentee application.

“You know, there’s nothing wrong with getting out and voting — you get out and vote,” he said Thursday. “They voted during World War I and World War II, and they should have voter ID, because the Democrats scammed the system.”

He pointed to the glacial counting of ballots in New York’s recent congressional primaries and an issue in Virginia where a private company mistakenly sent out half a million incorrect absentee ballot applications.

“Got sent to dogs, got sent to dead people, nobody has any idea what happened. They said, ‘oh, we made a mistake, I’m sorry,’” the president said. “Five-hundred thousand ballots sent in Virginia. How do you feel about Virginia going in there and you have 500,000 phony ballot applications?”

He said if there isn’t a deal, Democrats can’t get their post office money.

“That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting — they just can’t have it,” he said. “So, you know, sort of a crazy thing. Very interesting.”

