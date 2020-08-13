Justice Department investigators concluded Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian-Americans and White applicants, the department said Thursday.

Yale “rejects scores of Asian American and White applications each year based on their race, whom it would otherwise would admit,” Eric Dreiband, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division wrote in a letter to Yale’s attorneys.

The two-year investigation stemmed from a 2016 lawsuit filed against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth by the Asian American Coalition for Education.

The conclusions are the latest effort by the Trump administration to end what it says is discrimination directed at some students by Ivy League colleges during the admissions process.

“Yale’s race discrimination imposes undue and unlawful penalties on racially-disfavored applications, including in particular Asian-American and White applications,” Mr. Dreiband wrote in the letter.

Mr. Dreiband wrote that Yale has been discriminating against applicants for years, using race as “the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions.”

Asian-American and White students have only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African-American applicants with the comparable academic credentials, the Justice Department said.

The investigation also concluded that Yale uses race as a factor in multiple parts of the admissions process and “racially balances its classes.”

“Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocs fosters stereotypes, bitterness, and division,” Mr. Dreiband said in a statement. “It is past time for American institutions to recognize that all people should be treated with decency and respect and without unlawful regard to the color of their skin.”

