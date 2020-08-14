By - Associated Press - Friday, August 14, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Two men were shot to death inside a car parked next to a Rochester gas station, according to police.

The two unidentified men in their late teens or early 20s were shot around 11:45 p.m. Thursday inside a vehicle at the station’s parking lot. One of the shooting victims died at the scene and the second victim died at a hospital, city police told the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester.

Officers did not identify the victims pending notification of relatives and were investigating the shooting.

