As the presidential race intensifies President Trump’s campaign continues to organize grassroots interest groups peopled with motivated voters. The campaign now boasts 20 separate voter coalitions including among others, military vets, Blacks, Latinos, Democrats, mothers, workers, Greek-Americans, sheriffs and lawyers.

“Sportsmen for Trump” was launched Friday by Donald Trump Jr. and campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle at a clay sports shooting facility in Pennsylvania.

This particular coalition is meant to mobilize outdoor conservationists, hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts — and it follows Mr. Trump’s recent push to rescue the nation’s national parks system through the”Great American Outdoors Act.” It provides funding for the upkeep of these sites and has won the approval of 850 conservation groups and 43 shooting sports groups according to the White House.

The sportsmen coalition joins a veritable army of Trump enthusiasts which now include: Women for Trump, Latinos for Trump, Black Voices for Trump, Veterans for Trump, Evangelicals for Trump, Cops for Trump, Democrats for Trump, Pro-Life Voices for Trump, Workers for Trump, Irish-Americans for Trump, Greek Voices for Trump, America’s Sheriffs for Trump, Catholics for Trump, Military Families for Trump, Moms for Trump, Asian Pacific Americans for Trump, Lawyers for Trump, Latter-Day Saints for Trump, and Farmers and Ranchers for Trump.

