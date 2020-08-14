A group of 70 Democrats on Capitol Hill are urging President Trump to immediately reverse a recent decision to cut federal funding for the National Guard’s nationwide COVID-19 relief missions.

The Trump administration last week extended the deployment of National Guard troops for relief missions until the end of the year, but said that it would continue to foot 75% of the deployment costs, leaving states and territories to pick up the remaining 25% starting this month.

Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Wyoming and Florida were not included among the list of states that will begin the cost-sharing initiative.

In a letter to President Trump Friday, the members argued that the “states and territories, which are already under immense financial strain due to COVID-19, will have difficulty providing all the needed services to their communities if they are burdened with the additional costs of the National Guard’s crucial assistance.”

The extension of the Title 32 status provides continued pay and benefits for the deployed members of the National Guard. Mr. Trump in May extended the status, which was set to expire Aug. 21. It will now last through Dec. 31 with states expected to pay 25% of the costs beginning on Aug. 21.

Led by Reps. Adam Smith, Washington state Democrat and chair of the Armed Services Committee, and Peter DeFazio, Oregon Democrat and chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the members said that states and territories “have endured additional and unnecessary hardship because of these cost-sharing requirements and the lack of a more robust Federal response.”

The members demanded the White House provide a reason for the decision to slash the federal funding and called on the federal government “to step up and finally fulfill its role as a leader during a crisis.”

