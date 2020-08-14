C’mon, man, Joe Biden is groovy.

That’s the message the Democratic National Committee sent out Friday promising that next week’s nomination celebration would be “a jam.”

In a blast email, the DNC urged people to tune in to the virtual political convention that opens Monday for the livestream of musical acts, if not to see Mr. Biden pick up the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The lineup included Billie Eilish, John Legend and The Chicks, who garnered a spot after dropping “Dixie” from the band name.

Other musicians performing at the virtual DNC include Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and Common.

“These incredible artists will help tell the story of where we are as a country and the promise of where we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” the convention organizers said in the email. “Can’t wait to jam out together.”

