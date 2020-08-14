President Trump plans to give his Republican National Convention speech from the White House lawn, he told the New York Post on Thursday.

Mr. Trump had narrowed down the locations to the White House or historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

He told the paper he would be visiting the battlefield at a “later date.”

“I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” Mr. Trump said. “We’d do it possibly outside on one of the lawns, we have various lawns, so we could have it outside in terms of the China virus.”

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said this week that Mr. Trump can deliver his speech on the White House grounds without running afoul of government ethics rules, though it might be a different story for staffers.

Mr. Trump was forced to scrap plans for a major convention celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He canceled in-person convention events in Florida because of the pandemic. Republicans had moved much of the convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte, North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, wouldn’t guarantee full use of a packed arena.

The modified convention is set to take place from Aug. 24-27. Delegates are still slated to vote on Mr. Trump’s nomination on Aug. 24 in Charlotte.

