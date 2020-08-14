President Trump promoted a new nickname for Sen. Kamala D. Harris early Friday on Twitter, where his account on the social media platform shared posts calling her “camel laugh.”

Mr. Trump’s account on Twitter shared two different tweets Friday morning that referred to the California Democrat and presumptive vice presidential nominee by the name.

Both were first posted by another user and then retweeted by the president’s account on Twitter among more than 40 posts Mr. Trump tweeted or retweeted within roughy 30 minutes.

The president’s retweets came a day after he speculated about Ms. Harris‘ eligibility to be vice president.

“I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” Mr. Trump responded.

Mr. Trump proceeded to cite a an op-ed published in Newsweek the previous day in which law professor John C. Eastman questioned if Ms. Harris is legally eligible.

“And, by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer,” Mr. Trump continued. “I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president.”

Ms. Harris was born in Oakland after her father immigrated from Jamaica and her mother from India.

