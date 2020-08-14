MIDDLESEX, N.J. (AP) - The former mayor of a central New Jersey town has admitted stealing more than $75,000 from numerous local political campaigns.

Ronald DiMura, 64, pleaded guilty to Thursday to theft by deception. He now faces a seven-year prison term when he’s sentenced later this year and must pay $83,372 in restitution.

DiMura had resigned as mayor of Middlesex Borough in late December 2019, shortly after he was indicted by a state grand jury. He was due to leave at year’s end after he lost his re-election bid in the November election.

Authorities have said DiMura used his position as treasurer for the Middlesex Borough Democratic Campaign Committee and on several campaigns for Middlesex candidates to steal money between January 2013 and June 2019. He used a local charity he ran to launder the money.

