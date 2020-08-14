White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner on Friday said he has no reason to believe Sen. Kamala Harris of California fails to meet the eligibility requirements to be vice president.

“I personally have no reason to believe she’s not,” Mr. Kushner said on “CBS This Morning.”

Ms. Harris was born in Oakland, Calif., and meets the “natural born citizen” requirement to be vice president even though her parents were immigrants.

President Trump on Thursday said he had heard Ms. Harris didn’t meet the requirements but that he had “no idea” whether that theory was correct.

“I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president,” the president told reporters at the White House.

Mr. Kushner pointed out that the president said he had no idea whether the theory was right or wrong.

“I don’t see that as promoting it, but look, at the end of the day it’s something that’s out there,” he said. “I have not studied it.”

Mr. Trump for years had advanced the incorrect theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore ineligible to serve as president.

In September 2016, Mr. Trump claimed credit for dispelling doubts about Mr. Obama’s citizenship, saying: “I finished it. President Obama was born in the United States.”

