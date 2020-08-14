Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has an 11-point lead over President Trump among registered voters, according to a national poll released on Friday.

Mr. Biden held a 53% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll. That’s up from an 8-point lead for Mr. Biden at the end of June.

A majority of respondents said Mr. Biden would better handle the coronavirus pandemic and race relations, though Mr. Trump did hold a slight edge on who would better handle the economy.

Democrats had a 6-point, 49% to 43% edge on the generic congressional ballot — down from an 8-point lead in February.

More than seven in 10 adults said the coronavirus is a “real threat” — up 15 points since June — compared to 27% who said it’s blown out of proportion.

Sixty percent of respondents said they plan to take a coronavirus vaccine if one is made available, compared to 35% who said they don’t plan to take one.

Among all adults, 53% said the demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death have been mostly legitimate protests, compared to 38% who said they’re mostly people acting unlawfully.

But a similar question in June found that 62% said the demonstrations were mostly legitimate, compared to 28% who said they were mostly people acting unlawfully.

Two-thirds of respondents said Mr. Trump’s response to the protests has mostly increased tensions, which was unchanged from June.

The survey of 1,118 registered voters was taken from Aug. 3-11 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.