BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) - A man who disguised himself as a UPS driver and fatally shot his former neighbor has been indicted by a grand jury.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, is due in Quincy District Court Friday for a probable cause hearing following his indictment earlier this week.

He faces murder, two counts of possession of a large capacity weapon, illegal possession of ammunition, among other charges.

Prosecutors say Bonang shot 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda outside her Braintree home in June.

They say Bonang shot Melchionda while wearing a surgical mask and brown jacket and carrying a box. The gun was hidden inside the box, prosecutors say.

Bonang used to live across the street from Melchionda, who was director of health services for the Weston Public Schools and a school nurse at Field Elementary.

Bonang has pleaded not guilty. Morrissey’s office said Friday that it did not have the name for his lawyer.

