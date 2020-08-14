Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene faced additional scrutiny Friday after further details emerged about her history of promoting fringe conspiracy theories.

Ms. Greene, whom President Trump lauded upon winning a GOP primary in Georgia days earlier, wrote dozens of articles for a now-defunct conspiracy theory website, NBC News first reported.

Archived versions of the site, “American Truth Seekers,” include 57 articles credited to Ms. Greene about subjects including QAnon and several other unfounded conspiracy theories.

“MUST READ – Democratic Party Involved With Child Sex, Satanism and The Occult,” reads the title of a September 2017 article credited to the future GOP congressional hopeful.

“What is the quickest way to wind up dead when you aren’t suicidal and don’t have any health problems? Investigate Hillary Clinton of course,” she wrote in an article that month entitled, “Killer Clinton, Another Added to the Kill List.”

In another post, Ms. Greene speculated the mass shooting that killed 58 people that fall at a country music festival in Las Vegas might have been done to spur a push for new federal gun laws.

Evidence of Ms. Greene supporting QAnon — a pro-Trump conspiracy theory that gained steam following his 2016 election — was apparent well before she won Tuesday’s primary race.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!”

Additional details have since come to light about her promoting other conspiracy theories, including false claims she made in 2018 about the September 11, 200, terrorist attacks.

“We had witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon,” Ms. Greene said at the time, Media Matters for America first reported Thursday.

Ms. Greene walked back her belief in that conspiracy theory after the report came out, tweeting: “Some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon. I now know that is not correct.”

Ms. Greene did not return a request for comment regarding American Truth Seekers, NBC News reported, and she did not immediately answer similar inquiries from The Washington Times. The website shut down in 2018 but archived versions are still accessible online.

“RINOs, establishment hacks, radical leftists, and the fake news media, will not bully me into shutting up,” Ms. Greene said Friday on Twitter after the NBC News report was published.

Mr. Trump stood by supporting Ms. Greene when pressed about his endorsement during a White House press briefing later Friday but ignored questions about QAnon.

The FBI broadly described QAnon in a 2019 intelligence bulletin as being based on the belief that an anonymous government official, known as “Q,” has been posting classified information online about a covert effort to dismantle “deep state” actors and global elites “allegedly engaged in an international child sex trafficking ring.”

“The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts,” the FBI bulletin warned.

