TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A 40-year-old Santa Cruz County man faces 15 months in prison after being sentenced in a bank fraud case involving a Yuma-based bank.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says Juan Diego Ibanez of Rio Rico in 2017 provided fraudulently-created documents to 1st Bank Yuma and received $690,000 in loan proceeds based on the false documents.

Ibanez pleaded guilty to bank fraud in the case that began when the bank learned of the fraud and reported it to the FBI.

He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

