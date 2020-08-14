By - Associated Press - Friday, August 14, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the southwestern Missouri city of Springfield.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, when officers were called to a home for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man - later identified as Travis Gauch, 24, of Mountain Grove - was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case by Friday morning and have asked the public for any information or tips on the shooting.

