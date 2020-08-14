A top New York City Police Department union endorsed President Trump after its members were feted at the president’s New Jersey golf retreat late Friday.

“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the NYPD Benevolent Association.

Mr. Trump slammed his November opponents during the meetup in Bedminster and said he will try to win the state of New York — despite extremely long odds — on Election Day.

“We’re gonna give New York a real shot,” he said. “I think we have a real chance is winning New York.”

In wide-ranging remarks, Mr. Trump slammed those who would “defund” the police in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeled on his neck area for an extended period.

“It may be just a bad apple, we’ve seen it,” the president said of poorly performing officers. “But that doesn’t mean we’re going to close up our police departments.”

Mr. Trump also spoke in apocalyptic terms about the upcoming election, saying the suburbs would be ruined and cities would be upended by violence if his opponents win.

“We have to bring law and order back to our cities, back to our country,” he said. “If they win this election, every city in America will be under siege.”

Mr. Trump said he, by contrast, will be “pro-cop” in a second term.

“They’re not treating you right, but we’re gonna treat you right,” he said.

Mr. Biden, who leads the president in many polls, says Mr. Trump is distorting his record.

“While I do not believe federal dollars should go to police departments violating people’s rights or turning to violence as the first resort, I do not support defunding police,” Mr. Biden wrote in a June op-ed for USA Today.

