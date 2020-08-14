President Trump said Friday he’s donated his quarterly salary to the National Parks Service.

Mr. Trump, who as president is entitled to $400,000 per year, had of late emphasized the need to clear a backlog of maintenance at national parks.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments,” he tweeted. “So important to our American History! Thank You!!”

