President Trump said Friday he’s open to additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service and vote-by-mail efforts if Democrats move in the administration’s direction on other items in a broader coronavirus relief package.

“Sure, if they give us what we want. And it’s not what I want — it’s what the American people want,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I would certainly do that, sure.”

He said he was making preparations to send out another round of direct payments to Americans and provide more money for small businesses and schools but that Democrats were standing in the way of a broader deal.

“It’s all ready to go — Democrats are holding it up,” he said.

Mr. Trump said this week that without a comprehensive relief package, Democrats weren’t going to get the $25 billion for the post office and $3.5 billion for vote-by-mail efforts that they’re seeking.

The president said that without the additional funding, expanded vote-by-mail efforts during the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to work.

Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, said Mr. Trump is intentionally crippling the post office to try to thwart vote-by-mail and increase his reelection prospects.

House Democrats have been pushing a nearly $3.4 trillion relief package they passed in May that included the $25 billion for the post office.

Congressional Democrats and Mr. Trump’s negotiators appeared to settle on $10 billion for the postal service in their most recent round of talks, but they couldn’t strike an overall deal and Congress effectively adjourned until after Labor Day without passing new legislation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said earlier Friday that the postal service will have the funding it needs.

“You’re not hearing anything on our side about withholding money — the president’s making a case about the mail-in but the president did not put a veto threat in it,” the California Republican said on CNBC.

Mr. Trump had also said Thursday that he wouldn’t automatically veto a postal service funding bill.

“The postal service will have the funding that it needs and we’ll make sure of that,” Mr. McCarthy said. “We want to make sure that we have an accurate election. I think any Republican that gets their ballot in the mail should vote that and make sure that their vote is counted. Trace it — make sure that is the person voting.”

