President Trump’s youngest brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York City, the White House confirmed.

Mr. Trump plans to visit him on Friday on his way to his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

It is unclear what illness Robert Trump is suffering from but ABC News reported he is “very ill” and that the pair of brothers have “a very good relationship.”

The younger Trump led a recent lawsuit against the president’s niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher Simon & Schuster over an unflattering tell-all book about the family. He said it violated an agreement Mary Trump reached with her two uncles and aunt Maryanne Trump in 2001.

Since then the book — “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — has been widely read.

