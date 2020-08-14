Turkey may suspend diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and pull its ambassador stationed in the country after the UAE and Israel announced a landmark deal to establish a formal relationship.

The Thursday agreement marked the first Gulf Arab state and the third Arab nation — after Jordan and Egypt — to establish diplomatic ties with Jerusalem.

Under the deal, Israel agreed to halt controversial plans to annex areas of the West Bank, although that wasn’t enough to satisfy frustrated Palestinian leaders, who cast the Israel-UAE normalization as a betrayal and compared it to a “stab in the back.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the agreement “is not a step that can be stomached.”

“Now, Palestine is either closing or withdrawing its embassy. The same thing is valid for us now,” he told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

Mr. Erdogan explained that he has instructed his foreign minister that he may decide to “take a step in the direction of suspending diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi leadership or pulling back our ambassador.”

