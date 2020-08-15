Kanye West sent his regards Saturday to Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat and presumptive vice presidential nominee, as the rapper prepares to compete with her at the polls.

Mr. West, who is running for president as an independent, congratulated Ms. Harris on being named Joseph R. Biden’s running mate in the presidential race.

He reached out to her on Twitter, where he tweeted the kind words accompanied by a photograph showing Ms. Harris as a young child.

“I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends … congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee,” Mr. West tweeted.

“[A]ll love and respect from the future president,” Mr. West added. “It’s an honor to run against you.”

The rapper’s tweet had been shared by other Twitter users, or retweeted, more than five thousand times in a few hours. Ms. Harris had no immediate public reaction.

Mr. West, 43, announced on July 4 he was running for president, effectively missing the deadline to appear on the ballot as an independent in many states this November.

He has secured a spot on the ballot in a number of states, however, made possible by known Republican operatives helping him along the way. President Trump has denied involvement.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, confirmed Thursday he recently met with Mr. West for what he described as a “friendly discussion,” meanwhile.

A nationwide poll conducted this month found that 2% of U.S. voters said they would rather cast their ballot for Mr. West in November’s race than Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.