LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky hunger strikers seeking the firing of officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor ended their protest on Friday after going nearly a month without food.

Ari Maybe and Tabin Ibershoff were two of four protesters who started a hunger strike on July 20, demanding the officers be fired and stripped of their pensions, The Courier-Journal reported. The other two hunger strikers ended their protests earlier, one after 15 days and one after 20. The officers have not been fired, and Maybe said the strikers were never contacted by city officials.

Maybe, who lost 19 pounds as she went 25 days without food, said the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Sunday announcement that protests would no longer be allowed in streets the motivated her and Ibershoff to help the movement in a new way.

“The decision to end this strike has not been an easy one,” Maybe said. “… We realize this movement needs us. LMPD recently attempting to rob the people of the right to protest motivated us to sacrifice this action and strengthen ourselves for the fight.”

