Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Sunday said the “overwhelming majority” of progressives understand that President Trump needs to be ousted from office amid grumbling from the left about presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

“I would say that the overwhelming majority of progressives understand that it is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated,” Mr. Sanders, Vermont Independent, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

He said there may be some disagreements.

“A lot of my supporters are not enthusiastic about Joe Biden — you know why? I ran against Joe Biden,” he said. “But I think there is overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated, Biden must be elected, and that the day after he is elected we’re going to do everything we can to create a government that works for all of us and not just the 1% and wealthy campaign contributors.”

Mr. Sanders‘ comments came as Democrats try to unite the far left with more moderate elements of the party ahead of the modified Democratic National Convention this week.

Liberal supporters of Mr. Sanders, including Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, criticized the party platform because it doesn’t explicitly support “Medicare-for-All” government-run healthcare.

“My message is that we’re going to continue the fight for Medicare for all,” Mr. Sanders said. “That fight continues the day after Joe Biden is elected president.”

Mr. Sanders is set to speak on Monday for the convention.

He called Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Mr. Biden’s vice presidential pick, an “asset” for the campaign who is “incredibly smart” and “incredibly tough.”

