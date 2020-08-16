Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller on Sunday said that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has real problems with his base heading into this week’s modified Democratic National Convention.

“Joe Biden knows that he has real problems with his own base, that he has problems with his candidacy,” Mr. Miller said on ABC’s “This Week. “That’s why he’s running advertisements reaching out to African-Americans in the general election. Not something you normally see from Democrats in a general election. But he knows his base is weak.”

Mr. Miller said the Democrats could get an 8-10 point “bump” from the convention but that he likes where President Trump’s campaign is sitting at the moment.

“Look, this convention might play well in Brooklyn, New York, not so much in Brooklyn, Iowa,” he said.

