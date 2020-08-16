Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden held a 9-point lead over President Trump among registered voters, according to a national poll released on Sunday ahead of Democrats’ modified convention this week.

The 9-point, 50% to 41% lead for Mr. Biden in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll is down slightly from an 11-point lead for Mr. Biden in an NBC/WSJ poll from last month.

Across 11 “battleground” states - Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - Mr. Biden had a 7-point, 49% to 42% lead over the president.

Democrats held a 5-point, 47% to 42% lead over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot question.

Thirty-nine percent said they have a positive impression of Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Mr. Biden’s vice presidential pick, compared to 35% who said they had a negative view.

The +4 net favorability rating for Ms. Harris was better than the scores for Mr. Biden (-6), Mr. Trump (-12) and Vice President Mike Pence (-5).

The survey of 900 registered voters was conducted Aug. 9-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Mr. Biden announced Ms. Harris as his pick on Aug. 11.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.