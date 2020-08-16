House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Sunday invited U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify on Mon., Aug. 24 about the recent organizational changes at the post office.

Ms. Maloney, New York Democrat, said in a letter to Mr. DeJoy that recent post office changes “could degrade delivery standards, slow the mail, and potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections.”

She said she picked Aug. 24 in part to avoid conflicting with the modified Republican National Convention taking place from Aug. 24-27.

“Your testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country—as well as President Trump’s explicit admission last week that he has been blocking critical coronavirus funding for the Postal Service in order to impair mail-in voting efforts for the upcoming elections in November,” Ms. Maloney said in a letter to Mr. DeJoy on Sunday.

Ms. Maloney also wants to hear testimony from Robert Duncan, who chairs the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.

She gave Mr. DeJoy and Mr. Duncan until Monday to answer whether they will comply with the requests “voluntarily.”

Democrats have said time is of the essence in getting to the bottom of what’s been going on at the post office and providing additional money to the postal service ahead of a November election where vote-by-mail records are likely to be shattered given the coronavirus pandemic.The full House isn’t scheduled to return from its summer vacation until after Labor Day.

