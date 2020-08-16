House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the House should return later this week to act on legislation to stop recent policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the President,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said in a letter to colleagues.

She said she is calling on the House to return to session later this week to act on the bill from Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, New York Democrat.

Ms. Maloney’s legislation would bar the post office from changing operations or service levels that were in place at the beginning of the year until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Mrs. Pelosi said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, would soon be announcing this week’s legislative schedule.

“I am grateful to Members for their enthusiasm about returning to Washington, and I am grateful for their suggestions for what else we may consider acting upon when we return,” she said.

She also called on her members to visit a Post Office in their district on Tuesday to attract media attention.

The House and Senate had effectively adjourned until after Labor Day after Democratic negotiators and the White House couldn’t strike a deal on a broader coronavirus relief package.

