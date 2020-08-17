A veteran CIA officer was charged Monday with selling U.S. defense secrets and the identities of CIA officers to China in exchange for cash and expensive gifts, including a new set of golf clubs.

Federal authorities say Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, of Honolulu, had become a “compromised asset” of the Chinese Ministry of State Security as early as 2001.

Mr. Ma, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Hong Kong, began working for the CIA in 1982 where he maintained a top secret clearance. For part of his time in the CIA, he worked overseas in the East-Asia and Pacific region.

In 2001, after Mr. Ma had left the CIA, he met with at least five officers from the Chinese Ministry of State Security in a Hong Kong hotel room, where he “disclosed a substantial amount of highly classified national defense information,” prosecutors said.

Mr. Ma is alleged to have turned over to Chinese officials facts about the CIA’s internal organization, methods for covert communication and the identifies of CIA officers and human assets.

After leaving the CIA, Mr. Ma in 2004 landed a job as a Chinese linguist at the FBI’s Honolulu field office. He used his job and security clearance to copy or photograph classified documents about guided missiles, weapons systems and other U.S. secrets and passed the materials to his Chinese handlers, prosecutors said.

Over a six-year period, Mr. Ma is alleged to have copied or stolen documents marked “secret,” even taking some of the materials on trips to China. He returned from the trips with thousands of dollars in cash and gifts, including new golf clubs.

The FBI became suspicious of his activities, arranging two meetings last year between Mr. Ma and an undercover informant, according to record records.

The undercover informant claimed to be a representative of the Chinese government investigating how Mr. Ma had been treated, including his compensation, court records showed.

Mr. Ma also accepted $2,000 in cash from the FBI informant as “small token of appreciation for Ma’s assistance to China, prosecutors said. He accepted the cash and told the informant he wanted to help “the motherland” succeed.

An 85-year-old relative of Mr. Ma also worked for the CIA and is also accused of spying for China, but he was not charged because he suffers from “an advanced and debilitating cognitive disease.”

“The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said. “This betrayal is never worth it. Whether immediately, or many years after they thought they got away with it, we will find these traitors and we will bring them to justice.”

Mr. Ma is the second CIA officer to face charges of espionage on behalf of China. Jerry Chun Shing Lee last year was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with Chinese intelligence officers.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.