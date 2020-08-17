Sen. Amy Klobuchar used her brief speaking spot Monday at the Democratic National Convention to try to zing President Trump on post office politics.

“You know, the president may hate the post office but he is still going to have to send them a change of address card come January,” quipped Ms. Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat whose ill-fated presidential run ended in March with her endorsing Joseph R. Biden for the nomination he is poised to accept at the virtual convention Thursday.

The jab capped a convention interlude focused on the U.S. Postal Service fracas in Washington, where Democrats accuse Mr. Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of attempting to undermine mail delivery to block mail-in ballots in Novembers.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump said he was trying to “speed up the mail, not slow it down.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, called lawmakers back from their summer vacation to vote Saturday on legislation to send $25 billion to the USPS and bar the Trump administration from instituting any service changes at the agency.

Mr. DeJoy also agreed to testify at a House hearing next week.

Ms. Klobuchar said, “Now more than ever, we need a president who will unite this country.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.