Rep. Ayanna Pressley called for “unrest in the streets” while discussing the upcoming election on MSNBC Saturday.

“There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives, and unfortunately, there’s plenty to go around,” the Massachusetts Democrat and member of the so-called “Squad” told MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross.

“This is as much about public outcry and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities, hold them accountable. Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” she said.

Ms. Pressley’s comments followed months of protests and rioting in cities across the country sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd.

The congresswoman joined fellow Democrats in calling for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whom the Postal Service Board of Governors appointed in May, to testify before the House Oversight Committee over concerns that cost-cutting measures could negatively impact mail-in voting.

“Donald Trump knows that his failings are on the ballot, that we have lost hundreds of thousands of American lives that were preventable and that’s just the most egregious of his criminal negligence and sluggish response and science denials and his failures of leadership,” Ms. Pressley said. “He knows those failures are on the ballot, that the occupant of the White House is on the way to being a temporary one.

“As Dan Rather reminds us, cheaters are going to cheat,” she continued. “So the only way that he thinks that he can be even remotely successful is to suppress and to undermine our democracy, beginning with the United States Postal Service, which again is a war on them and the livelihood of those essential workers and their families and those who rely upon the critical services that the postal service provides. So we have to continue to hold this administration accountable. At every turn, they have sought to obstruct, to stonewall, and to evade justice and accountability. But I do think that DeJoy should resign and at minimum he should be subpoenaed to come before the Oversight Committee.”

