Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign said Monday the Democratic National Convention this week will showcase the full breadth of support for the former vice president — including among the “silent” Republicans backing him.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of the Biden campaign, said the party is keen on highlighting the “silent Biden voters” who plan to vote against President Trump, but fear they will be “bullied,” “isolated” and “picked on” for supporting the Democrat.

“There are a bunch of people out there, silent Biden voters, Republicans that want to vote for Biden or that will be voting for Biden and it is important to let them know that they are not alone,” Mr. Richmond, of Louisiana, told reporters in a video conference call. “Just as any segment of the population that you have support from, you make sure that support is known.”

The opening night of the four-day convention kicks off Monday with a “We the People” theme that will feature a keynote address from former first lady Michele Obama, as well as speeches from Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

It also will include a “WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY” segment featuring some of Mr. Biden’s GOP supporters: former Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, former Gov. Christine Whitman, former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York.

“The theme tonight is ‘We the People,’ not ‘We the Democrats,’ not ‘We the Black people,’ not ‘We the White people,” not ‘We the Republicans,’” Mr. Richmond said. “It is ‘We the People.’”

