Most Latinos say they have yet to hear from the presidential campaigns, according to new polling released Monday that the sponsors said could signal less engagement in this year’s election.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled said they hadn’t heard from anyone — Democrats, Republicans or civic groups, such as Latino activist organizations — about the election, according to Latino Decisions.

Just 24% said they’d heard from Democrats, and 14% reported hearing from the GOP. Another 6% said they had heard from a civic group.

Gary Segura, founder of Latino Decisions, the polling firm, said he expects those engagement numbers to grow in September and October as the campaign takes hold. But he said some damage may already be done.

“Early and frequent contact would produce a much bigger turnout,” he said.

Experts have long eyed Latino voters as an emerging political power. They will likely make up the largest racial or ethnic minority group in this election, exceeding the Black vote.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden recently said Hispanic voters are more ideologically diverse than Black voters — suggesting the community, while heavily Democratic, is more up-for-grabs in the election.

Latino Decisions‘ poll of 1,842 Latino adults, taken Aug. 7 to 15, found Mr. Biden with a wide lead, 66% to 24% for President Trump.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.