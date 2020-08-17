Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s former 2020 rivals teamed up to vouch for Mr. Biden in a compilation video on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in an effort to show party unity after an often unwieldy primary season.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas said Mr. Biden “really is his own man - he knows who he is.”

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recalled that Mr. Biden gave him a “pep talk” on the sidelines of one of the debates.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang said Mr. Biden called Mr. Yang the night he suspended his campaign and was “gracious and comforting.”

“Look, it’s not easy to unite the Democratic party. We’re a rambunctious group. Joe Biden has pulled it off,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota took a shot at President Trump, saying Mr. Trump has a habit of blaming others for his woes.

“He blames the prime minister of Canada for cutting him out of the Canadian version of Home Alone 2. Who does that?” Ms. Klobuchar said.

The montage also featured commentary from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer.

“The moment has found the person,” Mr. Steyer said. “That person is Joe Biden.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.