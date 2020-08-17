President Trump said he may hold a small service at the White House on Friday in honor of his younger brother, Robert, who died on Saturday.

“We’re looking at doing that. That would be, I think, a great honor to him,” Mr. Trump said. “I think he would be greatly honored. He loved our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate.”

Robert Trump died at age 71 of an unspecified illness.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday for about 45 minutes on his way from D.C. to his New Jersey golf property.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.