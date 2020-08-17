President Trump chastised Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden for staying away from Wisconsin as the Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday.

Milwaukee was scheduled to host the Democratic National Convention before the coronavirus outbreak prompted the convention to move its events to largely digital platforms. Mr. Biden is expected to deliver his Thursday night speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination from Delaware, near where he lives.

Mr. Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” he plans to visit Wisconsin while Mr. Biden “doesn’t come out of his basement.”

“I’m going to Wisconsin, I can tell you that,” Mr. Trump told Fox News on Monday. “And we’ll be doing a lot of interviews and a lot of, I guess I’m making a speech, and it’s a great place, and we won it last time. I think we’re going to win it this time.”

Mr. Trump’s taking aim at Mr. Biden on Wisconsin comes as the two men polled nearly even across 15 battleground states in a new CNN survey published on Sunday night. Mr. Biden edged Mr. Trump 49% to 48% across the 15 states, which fell within the margin of error.

Nationwide, Mr. Trump gained sizable ground on Mr. Biden since June and narrowed Mr. Biden’s lead to 4 percentage points in August, 50-46, from 14 percentage points in June, 55-41.

The SSRS poll for CNN surveyed 1,108 respondents by telephone, both landlines and cellphones, including 987 registered voters with a 4 percentage point margin of error. The poll surveyed 636 registered voters in the 15 battleground states with a 5 percentage point margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.