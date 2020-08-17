President Trump on Monday regaled Minnesota with his greatest hits on the economy, from restarting local iron mines to rewriting trade deals, hoping to remind critical Midwest voters of good times before the coronavirus pandemic as the virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off.

“Everybody was doing the best they’ve ever done,” Mr. Trump said.

Even “crummy” students and people who went to lousy colleges were thriving, according to the president.

“We built the greatest economy in the world and now I have to do it again,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s God testing me.”

Speaking from a Mankato airport hanger, Mr. Trump said the Minnesota “iron range” came “roaring back to life” and that his use of tariffs forced international friends and foes alike to reorient trade in America’s favor.

He said the U.S. was unfairly attacked by the coronavirus that began in China and has killed more than 170,000 and forced millions out of work, upending his election-year plans.

At the same time, he said the “China plague will fade” — though didn’t say how — and argued the communist country is acting “smart” by purchasing a large amount of soybeans and other farm products under the first phase of the deal.

The president is trying to draw a contrast with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who will hold a virtual convention, by showing up in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.

Mr. Trump painted Mr. Biden as a leftist extremist and said his opponent wants to “lock people” in their basements instead of relying on mitigation efforts and sheltering the elderly and other vulnerable people.

Even as he boasted about the recovery, Mr. Trump said he will push for new stimulus checks for Americans and work to bolster the post office amid questions about slow delivery amid the pandemic and before the election.

“We want to strengthen the post office, make it good,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump is hoping to win Minnesota this cycle after Hillary Clinton bested him by 45,000 votes four years ago.

Standing near a giant American flag and signs that said, “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs,” Mr. Trump faulted state and local leaders for Minneapolis riots after the death of George Floyd that turned violent.

A new national poll of registered voters from CNN shows the president gaining ground on Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump by 4 percentage points, 50-46, in the national survey conducted from Aug. 12-15 by SSRS for CNN. Mr. Biden has lost significant ground since June when he led Mr. Trump by 14 percentage points, 55-41.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are also statistically tied across 15 battleground states with Mr. Biden edging Mr. Trump 49% to 48%. Mr. Trump won 10 of the 15 states CNN has deemed battleground territory in 2020.

Even Mr. Trump seemed surprised by his sudden fortunes.

“What’s with @CNN POLLS increasing me by 10 points in a short period of time. Maybe they want to take over from @FoxNews!” he tweeted.

• Ryan Lovelace contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.