The Democratic National Committee kicked off Monday in a political environment unlike any other Monday as the 2020 presidential campaign turned its attention to the head-to-head matchup between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The honor of addressing the virtual convention first fell to actress Eva Longoria, an immigration rights activist who has used her platform as a Hollywood celebrity to air her grievances with the Trump administration.

“We always hear that line about this election being the most important of our lifetime, but this year it really is,” Ms. Longoria said.

Ms. Longoria said the coronavirus has hit the nation hard, taking over 170,000 lives and damaging the economy.

“The past four years have left us as a nation diminished and divided, and yet in the middle of the fear and sorrow and uncertainty people have come together because they know we are better than this, America is better than this,” she said.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida mocked the decision to have Ms. Longoria emcee Monday’s programming.

“Brilliant move!” Mr. Rubio said on Twitter. “No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities.”

The four-day event features a who’s who of Democratic Party politics, ranging from Hillary Clinton to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Mr. Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California are set to accept the party’s nomination on Thursday.

It also is set to shine a spotlight on voters across the country who are struggling to get by on Mr. Trump’s watch.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.