Presumptive presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden sat down with rapper Cardi B for a friendly discussion Monday amid mounting criticism that he has been avoiding interviews ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

During an interview for Elle magazine, the “WAP” rapper spoke about her own concerns about the upcoming election, saying she wants free Medicare, free college, racial justice and a president who will tell the American people the “hardcore truth” about the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Biden responded that “there’s no reason why we can’t have all of that.”

“Presidents have to take responsibility,” the former vice president said. “Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.

“Look what they’re seeing now with this president,” he said. “He’s literally promoting hatred, promoting prejudice, promoting racism, talking about protecting the Confederate flag when Mississippi takes it off their flag. This is all about the game of making people hate each other. Because that’s how he wins, by dividing us. But you’re gonna change it. Your generation is changing it.

“People are ready. And let me tell you something: The American people have never, ever, ever let their country down,” he added. “They’ve been battered by corporate America, they’ve been battered by this president and the way in which he’s able to continue to divide them. He appeals to the outright prejudice of some of those in that community that don’t have any money, and he just appeals to their prejudice. He spews hate. We’ve gotta stop it.”

Mr. Biden’s comments followed criticism from Mr. Trump earlier Monday for not taking any questions from reporters.

“We have a guy that doesn’t come out of his basement and the media covers,” the president said on Fox News. “When they ask me questions, I have these people — there is fire coming out of their eyes. They’re asking me questions. I see the fires burning in their eyes and I am looking at some of them. I said, ‘boy, how could you have so much hatred and we’re having such success?’”

