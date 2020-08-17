A Minnesota House candidate endorsed by Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar was captured screaming profanities at a Black Lives Matter protest outside of the home of Minneapolis police union President Bob Kroll on Saturday.

John Thompson, who last week won his primary for House District 67A in St. Paul, later apologized for his “inflammatory rhetoric” after he was seen in two videos wearing a “Bob KKKroll Must Go!” T-shirt and delivering a profane rant about White people as more than 100 people gathered outside Mr. Kroll’s home in Hugo, the Star Tribune reported.

“You all got the grand wizard living in your [expletive] neighborhood!” Mr. Thompson yelled in one video. “Don’t run now, racist White people!”

“We’re sick of ya’ll White [expletive] treating us like [expletive]!” he said in another video.

Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan referred to the protesters as “radical Democrats” and called Mr. Thompson’s comments “reprehensible,” the Star Tribune reported.

Mr. Thompson apologized in a Facebook post Sunday, writing that his statements were “not helpful.”

“I became an activist and ran for the legislature to make a difference, to work diligently to fix our broken criminal justice system, dismantle institutional racism, and honor my friend, Philando Castile and become a symbolism of hope within our community,” he wrote. “I want to make a positive difference, and my comments on Saturday were not helpful. Inflammatory rhetoric is not how I want to address the important issues we’re facing, and I apologize.”

Prior to winning his primary, Mr. Thompson scored a June endorsement from Mr. Walz, who praised his “fierce advocacy and commitment to his community,” according to Mr. Thompson’s campaign website.

Ms. Omar endorsed Mr. Thompson earlier this month, urging Minnesotans to “elect this bold progressive to the Minnesota House.”

